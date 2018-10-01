Armed Robbery At Betfred In Corby

It happened yesterday evening between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, when two men, both wearing hooded tops and face coverings, entered the shop, threatened staff with a knife and stole a quantity of cash.

The men are described as white, wearing dark-coloured hooded tops with the hoods up. One of the men had a navy blue balaclava under his hood and the other had pulled the hood tight to conceal his face. Both men wore dark trousers.