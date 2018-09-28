Avon In Corby 'Planning 104 Redundancies'

28 September 2018, 16:54

Avon Logo

Cosmetics giant Avon is proposing to make 104 people redundant at its base in Corby.

The news comes from the union USDAW.

Darren Matthews – Usdaw Area Organiser says: “Clearly this is terrible news for the staff affected and we are providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need at this difficult time. Usdaw continues in talks with the company where we are scrutinising the business case for this restructuring, while seeking the best deal available for staff and the support they deserve.”

More follows

