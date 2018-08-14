Break In At Biggleswade Supermarket

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses, following an attempted break-in at a supermarket in Biggleswade on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses, following an attempted break-in at a supermarket in Biggleswade on Sunday.



At approximately 11.30pm at the Sainsbury’s food store in Sullivan Court, Biggleswade, three men got into the shop by smashing a window.



They unsuccessfully attempted to open the cigarette and alcohol counter, before escaping in a black car without taking anything.



Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have information relating to this attempted beak-in. We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch."