Burglars Target Luton GP Surgery

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at the GP surgery in Liverpool Road, Luton.

Between 9pm on Wednesday (12 September) and 6.15am on Thursday (13 September), the Liverpool Road Health Centre was broken into via a window in the disabled toilet.



Various items were stolen, including a defibrillator, an ECG machine, a blood glucose machine, five boxes of clothes, a doctor’s stamp, boxes of condoms, paramedic emergency equipment and an iPhone 7.



Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/24375/18.