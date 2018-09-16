Burglars Target Luton GP Surgery

16 September 2018, 06:00

Doctor Generic

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at the GP surgery in Liverpool Road, Luton.

Between 9pm on Wednesday (12 September) and 6.15am on Thursday (13 September), the Liverpool Road Health Centre was broken into via a window in the disabled toilet.

Various items were stolen, including a defibrillator, an ECG machine, a blood glucose machine, five boxes of clothes, a doctor’s stamp, boxes of condoms, paramedic emergency equipment and an iPhone 7.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/24375/18.

