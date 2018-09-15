Concern For Missing Northampton Teenager

Police are urging a missing teenager to make contact with them.

Dorel Owens, 16, from Duston, Northampton, hasn’t returned home since going out at about 3.15pm on Saturday, September 8.



He said he was going into Northampton town centre.



Dorel is 5ft 10in, slim with short brown hair. He’s clean shaven, has brown eyes and two distinctive moles on his top lip. He is believed to have been wearing a grey tracksuit when he left home.



Police are growing increasingly concerned about Dorel’s whereabouts and are urging him to make contact.



Dorel, or anyone else who may know where he is, can call police on 101.