Concern For Missing Northants man

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Dominik or anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact police. They believe he may have travelled to Poland as he has family there, and are encouraging people with Polish connections to share their appeal.

Dominik is white, 5ft 8in, with a slim build. He has dark brown, shaven hair, a stubble beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen at his home in Duston at about 9.15am on August 11 and may have been wearing black, white and grey camouflage-type trousers, a matching hooded top and yellow Nike Air Max trainers.

Dominik, or anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 (or 0044 3000 111222 if calling from outside the UK).