Crash in MK treated as attempted murder

Police think that the car, a green Ford Fiesta, was deliberately driven at the victim - who has serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and chest. He currently remains in hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, of Force CID at Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident in which the victim was left with serious injuries requiring him to be taken to hospital.

“This happened in a public area so we are hoping that witnesses can come forward and help with our enquiries.

“I appreciate the concern this will cause in the local community, but we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who recognises the description of the vehicle, a green Ford Fiesta, and may have information on the whereabouts of the car.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have heard a verbal confrontation in nearby Underwood Place, just prior to the incident taking place.

“Any amount of information would be helpful to aid our investigation."