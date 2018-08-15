Have You Seen Missing John?

Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.



John Wilkinson, who is 69 years old and from the town, was last seen on Saturday (August 11) at around midday.



His vehicle has been located parked in King Harry Street, Hemel Hempstead, and it is believe that John may have travelled by bus to the Marble Arch area.



He is described as being white, of medium build and wearing a dark coloured jacket with a light coloured shirt and beige coloured trousers. He has a brown record bag with him.



Officers are growing increasingly concerned for John's welfare and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with John or have seen him in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.



