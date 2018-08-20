Herts Police Dog Finn Meets Michael Gove

Hertfordshire Police Dog Finn has been in Whitehall today to meet Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

It's as part of a drive to get more support for a bill to ensure those who attack working animals can face as much as 5 years in prison.

Finn was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and head while apprehending a robbery suspect in October 2016.

Mr Gove said: "We're talking here not about inanimate objects, but about animals who put themselves in the way of danger, and who are the friends and companions of the police officers and the prison officers with whom they work.

So it's really important that we send a signal that these brave animals aren't objects; they're our companions."

The draft legislation, which recently made it through a second reading in the House of Commons, was raised as a Private Members' Bill by Sir Oliver Heald, and now faces a third reading in Parliament before progressing to the House of Lords for further scrutiny before it can be enshrined in law.