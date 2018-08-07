House Damaged In Wellingborough Arson

7 August 2018, 14:05

fire engines generic

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of arson in Windmill Close, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 5, between 1.15am and 1.50am, when the offender/s entered the garden of the property, poured a flammable substance under a downstairs window and ignited the fluid, causing a fire. The fire then spread across the house.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have any information regarding it to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man due in court over death of rapper Incognito

7,000-year-old Maya remains found in Mexico

Quarter of HS2 workers on pay deals over £100k

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News