Man Dies In A14 Crash

22 August 2018, 15:23 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 15:27

A14

A man has died following a fatal collision between junction 19 of the M1 Motorway and junction 1 of the A14, at around 5.25am today

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway when a white Renault LGV and a white VW Crafter van were in collision. Sadly, one of the passengers in the van died at the scene. 

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

