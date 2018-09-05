Man Jailed For Doing 90mph In 30 Zone In Luton

A man from Luton has been jailed for two years and four months after driving at 90mph in a 30mph zone to try and escape police.

Adeel Khawaja, 20, of Gatehill Gardens, pleaded guilty to drug and driving offences at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.



In the early hours of Sunday, 14 January, officers in a marked police vehicle began following a silver Vauxhall Corsa, driven by Khawaja, which was travelling at close to 100mph along the A6 towards Luton.



Officers attempted to bring the vehicle to a safe stop, but it continued to drive at between 75mph and 90mph in a 30mph zone.



Khawaja continued, driving on the wrong side of some ‘keep left’ bollards and around a roundabout in the wrong direction as he attempted to avoid police.



Khawaja eventually came to a stop after crashing into a fence post on a residential street in Luton, before attempting to escape on foot. He was subsequently detained by officers.



Searches of the vehicle found a plastic bag containing drugs, deal bags and scales. Khawaja also had some cannabis and a cannabis grinder in his possession.



He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, and driving with no insurance.



He received a sentence of two years for the dealing of drugs and four months for dangerous driving, which will be served consecutively.



Khawaja was also banned from driving for three years and two months.



Detective Constable Daniel Matcham said: “Khawaja’s recklessness put innocent members of the public at risk and it is fortunate his actions did not cause more damage. We are glad the court has seen fit to hand out such a strong sentence, which shows that drug and driving offences will not be tolerated here in Bedfordshire.”