Man Jailed For Life For David Molloy Murder in Hemel

A man was today sentenced to life imprisonment at Luton Crown Court with a minimum term of 22 years for the murder of a young father in Hemel Hempstead.

Mohammed Khalid, aged 27, of no fixed address, was previously found guilty by a jury of stabbing 24-year-old David Molloy to death in the early hours of March 13 this year.

24 year old David Molloy had gone to the address in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, in the early hours of March 13 after being told that Mohammed Khalid was there with his partner, whom he was in an on/off relationship with.

Once David arrived at the address there was an altercation and he was stabbed three times – twice to the lower back and once to the chest, which caused a fatal wound to his heart. He also had defensive wounds to his arms.

Khalid then fled the address and went to Paul Smith’s flat in Hosking Court, Hemel Hempstead. While there Khalid changed his clothes before leaving in a taxi, which took him to Luton.

Over the next 48 hours Khalid made plans to flee the country to Pakistan. However, he was arrested in London on March 15 as he tried to obtain travel documents.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, led the investigation.

She said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Khalid today. I hope it provides some closure for David’s family, who have shown nothing but great dignity and composure throughout what has been an unimaginably distressing process. I know nothing will bring David back but I hope they feel justice has been done for their loved one now the perpetrator of this awful crime has been convicted.”