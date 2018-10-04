Man Sentenced for Abduction of 15-Year-Old Boy
4 October 2018, 16:15 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 16:17
A man has been sentenced for the abduction of a 15-year-boy and for breaching a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN), which was imposed originally to prevent him having contact with the child, who is from north Northamptonshire.
Christopher Graham, aged 21, from Featherstone in Staffordshire, pleaded guilty ahead of trial and was jailed for 12-months at Leicester Crown Court.
Graham, previously from Northamptonshire, was arrested following an investigation by the Force’s RISE team (Reducing Incidents of Child Sexual Exploitation).