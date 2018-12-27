Police Find Body At Kettering House

Police officers attended the property just before 6.30pm on Boxing Day, December 26, following reports of a flood at a flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street, Kettering.

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body at a property in Kettering.

Officers found the body after conducting a search of the property.

Detective Superintendent Mark Behan, Head of Crime at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation but believe the body has been in the property for some time and a Home Office Pathologist is assisting us with identifying the remains.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court in recent months, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.”

A police scene guard is in place at the property while the initial investigation into the person’s death takes place and officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

