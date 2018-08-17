Police Looking For A Man Missing From Kettering

17 August 2018, 11:39

Harry Rainbow - Missing Man

Police are appealing for help to find a 25 year-old man currently missing from Kettering.

Harry Rainbow was last seen on Friday, August 10, and was possibly wearing a black polo shirt, black jeans and black boots.

He is about 6ft 3in, with a medium build, has dark brown hair and a beard.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Harry, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

