Police name man found dead in Kettering

Police have named the man whose body was found in Kettering on Boxing Day.

He was 51-year-old Juozas Meilunas, from Lithuania.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after his body was found in a flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street just before 6.30pm on December 26.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who knew Mr Meilunas or had seen him in recent months to contact them.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “We believe Mr Meilunas had been in the Kettering area for the last year and would like to speak to anyone who may have known him or who may have seen him in the late summer or autumn.

“We believe Mr Meilunas died at some point in the last few months, so it’s really important that we are able to establish when he was last seen alive.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court in recent months, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about Mr Meilunas can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.