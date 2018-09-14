Police Name Man Who Died After Collision With Police Car In Northampton

Mr Smith, who was 32 and lived in the Abington area of Northampton, was walking at Lumbertubs Way before the collision happened at about 4am. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been contacted and the Coroner for Northampton has also been informed.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They sent investigators to the scene and examined police post incident procedure.

