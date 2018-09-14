Police Name Man Who Died After Collision With Police Car In Northampton
14 September 2018, 13:07 | Updated: 14 September 2018, 13:09
A man who died when he was in collision with a police car in Northampton last Sunday has been named as William Thomas Smith.
Mr Smith, who was 32 and lived in the Abington area of Northampton, was walking at Lumbertubs Way before the collision happened at about 4am. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin have been contacted and the Coroner for Northampton has also been informed.
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They sent investigators to the scene and examined police post incident procedure.
It's understood the double-crewed police car was responding to an emergency call when the collision occurred along the dual carriageway between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts. Initial accounts have been provided by the officers involved and data is being gathered from the vehicle.