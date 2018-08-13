Police Name Man Who Died After Stabbing In Milton Keynes

The victim in a murder investigation in Milton Keynes has been identified.

Formal identification took place today (13/8) to establish the identity of the man who died in the early hours of yesterday. He was 29-year-old Ronnie Wrighting, from Milton Keynes.

At 10.20pm on Saturday an altercation took place between a group of males in Duparc Close, Browns Wood. During the incident the victim sustained injuries and two males then left the scene on a moped.

Police subsequently received a report from the ambulance service shortly before 11pm. The victim, who had left the scene in a taxi, was being treated for his injuries in Gibbwin, Great Linford. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently died yesterday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit, said: “Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries following the death of Ronnie Wrighting, which is still being treated as a murder investigation. Ronnie’s family is being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers at this extremely difficult time for them.“

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A 14-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, was released on police bail today until 7 September.