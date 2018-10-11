Santander Plan Major New Campus In Milton Keynes

Banking group Santander has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art new campus in Milton Keynes.

The £150m investment will act as the bank's UK technology hub, which is expected to be home to over 5,000 staff, will replace the bank's existing local office buildings with what the company says is a world-class working environment specifically designed to encourage collaboration and innovation, supported by cutting-edge technology.



Nathan Bostock, Chief Executive, Santander UK, said: "We are excited to be sharing our proposals for this major investment in Milton Keynes, reflecting our long-term commitment to the local area. We want a workplace which truly reflects our culture and our vision for the future, which is based on innovation and harnessing new technology to make banking simpler and more personal for our customers. Milton Keynes is already one UK's leading technology hotspots, and with the new MK:U university on the horizon, we believe it is set to become an even greater magnet for technology talent. Our proposed new campus will give us a world-class home in Milton Keynes, which both our colleagues and the local community can take pride in."



Milton Keynes Council Leader Pete Marland said: "Santander is making a big statement about the kind of employer it wants to be, and is showing great commitment to MK by making us the heart of their national operations. We're delighted these innovative plans are taking shape in MK as we know first-hand what it means to be a pioneer. We've similarly bold ambitions for central MK and the evolved Santander hub will be a great fit alongside other significant developments coming forward such as a world class university, striking spaces for work and leisure, and affordable new homes. We all want MK to be the best place in the UK to live, learn and work, where talented minds move to and grow up in."



Timetable



It is expected that a planning application for the new campus will be submitted early in 2019 following consultation with the Local Authority and community groups.



Subject to planning permission, it is anticipated that the building will be ready to open in 2022