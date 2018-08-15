Three Children Inappropriately Touched By Man In Northampton

15 August 2018, 16:03

Northamptonshire Police

Three children have been inappropriately touched by man in Northampton

Three children who were playing together in an outdoor gym on Blackthorn Road, Northampton, were approached by a man who hugged them.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, August 8.

The children, a 12-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and 10, ran off to a bus stop and called for help.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 50 and 60, tall with a slim build and a short grey beard.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue and white Lacoste polo shirt, dark jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

