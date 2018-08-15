Three Children Inappropriately Touched By Man In Northampton

Three children have been inappropriately touched by man in Northampton

Three children who were playing together in an outdoor gym on Blackthorn Road, Northampton, were approached by a man who hugged them.



The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, August 8.



The children, a 12-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and 10, ran off to a bus stop and called for help.



The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 50 and 60, tall with a slim build and a short grey beard.



He was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue and white Lacoste polo shirt, dark jogging bottoms and brown shoes.



Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.