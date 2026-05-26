McLaren Racing announces new partnership with Global

26 May 2026, 16:41 | Updated: 26 May 2026, 17:03

McLaren
McLaren. Picture: Global

By Heart Scotland

McLaren Racing and Global have announced a new partnership that will see Global join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner at selected races from the 2026 season onwards.

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Global Player – the free official Heart Scotland app - becomes the Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner for some of the upcoming big races this season.

You'll see our logo on the McLaren Racing headsets worn by the team on the pit wall as well as their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Watch the video below:

AD | Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston join Lando Norris at McLaren HQ

As part of the multi‑year agreement, Global will be integrated into the team’s race‑week activity at Monaco, Silverstone and other key European races. The partnership brings together two organisations united by performance, precision and the ability to reach audiences at scale.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, has said: “Global shares our commitment to precision, performance and reaching fans in meaningful ways.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris. Picture: Global

"Bringing them into some of our most iconic race environments will add real value to how we connect with audiences throughout the season. We look forward to working closely with the Global team across the selected races.”

On selected race weekends, Global Player branding will feature on race‑team headsets worn by McLaren personnel and team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Branding will also extend across digital assets, delivering prominent visibility for Global across McLaren’s global fanbase.

At the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday June 7th, 2026, McLaren Mastercard F1 Team will become only the second team in Formula 1 history to reach an incredible 1,000 Grand Prix starts.

Find out more about their history here.

Unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes content and experiences by joining the McLaren Racing Club for free, bringing you closer to the team you love, here.

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