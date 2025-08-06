Heart Scotland launches new Breakfast Show with Des Clarke, Adele Cunningham and Grado

6 August 2025, 09:00

Heart Scotland Breakfast
Heart Scotland Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

By Stacey Lodge

Heart Scotland has announced an all-new Breakfast Show line-up, bringing together three of the country’s most entertaining voices: Des Clarke, Adele Cunningham and Grado.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Starting Monday 11th August, the brand new Heart Scotland Breakfast with Des Clarke, Adele & Grado promises big laughs, brilliant music, top guests and feel good energy to get Scotland moving every weekday from 6:30am to 10:00am.

Joining Des Clarke, who’s hosted Heart Breakfast since 2023, is Adele Cunningham, a familiar voice returning to Heart, along with Grado - comedy star, much-loved presenter and proud national treasure.

Heart Scotland Breakfast with Des Clarke, Adele & Grado broadcasts live from Global’s Glasgow Broadcast Centre on West Regent Street in the heart of the city.

Grado says: Get ready Scotland! Whether you’re driving to work, dropping the kids off at school, at home or in the office, we’re going to bring you the biggest and best tunes, celebrity interviews and laughs!”

Adele Cunningham says: “Looks like I’m setting my early alarm clock again… I’m back for breakfast! Can’t wait to rise, shine, and bring some early morning feel good energy your way! Delighted to be joining the madness with Des and Grado, it’s going to be pure chaos in the best way!”

Des Clarke says: Mornings in Scotland are about to get even bigger! I’m so excited to be joined by Adele and Grado, we’re going to have such fun on air and I’m sure there will be a lot of mischief in the studio too! Make sure to listen in!”

Andy Everett, Managing Editor for Scotland & Wales: “We’re so excited to welcome Adele and Grado to the Heart Scotland Breakfast team, joining Des to bring even more chat, energy and feel good vibes to mornings across the country. The three of them together are pure dynamite, just what our listeners need to start the day right. So set your alarms and get ready for the brand new Heart Breakfast show in Scotland,  it’s going to be a belter!”

Listen to Heart Scotland Breakfast with Des Clarke, Adele and Grado on FM and DAB across the central belt on heart.co.uk/scotland, or on Global Player the official Heart app, via smart phone or smart speaker.@thisisheart

