Wake Up and Win - The Official Card Game!

Wake Up and Win card game. Picture: Global

By Stacey Lodge

The fast-thinking game as heard on Heart Breakfast!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love the game on the radio? Now you can play it at home!

Spin the letters, shout your answers, and see who can keep up with the show’s challenges. Every round is fast, fun, and full of laughter, and the action starts as soon as you start playing.

Why wait? Grab your game today and get playing instantly — the fun won’t wait for you!

BUY YOURS NOW.

Key Features:

Aged 12+

For 2 to 6 players

Interactive digital timer

CONTENTS: 40 question cards, Letter spinner, Winner's £2000 card, Loser's Slippers card, Score pad, Pencil, Rules, QR code for timer web app

Designed in the UK, Made in China

Available to purchase here.