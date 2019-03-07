Global Awards 2019 highlights: From Little Mix's performance to Lady Gaga's emotional letter

All the highlights from the Global Awards! Picture: PA

All the most unmissable moments from the Global Awards 2019 from the performances, winners and the back stage exclusives.

Lady Gaga wanted to communicate a 'longing for love' with Bradley Cooper in Shallow

Lady Gaga bagged the Mass Appeal Award at the Global Awards and although she wasn't there to accept the prize she sent her collaborator Mark Ronson along with a lengthy letter thanking everyone for the prize.

She gushed about her song Shallow and said the song was about 'two people longing for more in life and love' as she thanked Global for their support of the record.

Her words read: "Thank you so much to everyone at Global I appreciate your support of the song Shallow."It's about communication and two people longing for more in life, love and existence. It's quite simple in this modern world that we don't want to exist in a shallow space."

Cheryl says she would "never say never" to a Girls Aloud reunion

Cheryl hasn't dashed hopes of a reunion yet!

When asked on the blue carpet she said: "Never say never! But at this moment I'm saying no" insisting she's focusing on her new music and is tantalisingly close to releasing her next single.

Little Mix win the double!

The superstar girl band were the first artist of the night to bag TWO global awards.

They won the first award of the night, Best Song, and Best Group as well as giving a sensational performance of Woman Like Me and their new single, Think About Us.

During their Best Group acceptance speech Jesy Nelson gushed about how the girls are her 'best friends' and how thankful they were.

Mark Ronson wins the Global Special Award

Legendary producer and DJ Mark Ronson won this year's special award.

Having bagged some huge awards this year already thanks to lending his musical skills to A Star Is Born he joined the ceremony to accept the prize and give a special performance to wrap the night's events.