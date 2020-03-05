The Global Awards 2020: Vote for your favourite blue carpet look

The Global Awards 2020 looks. Picture: PA Images

This year's glamorous Global Awards with Very.co.uk has seen some incredible outfits. But which look is your favourite? Vote now!

The biggest names in music, news and entertainment gathered at the at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

Laura Whitmore, Amber Davies and our very own Zoe Hardman are amongst the stars walking the blue carpet. But who is your style winner?