The Global Awards 2020: Vote for your favourite blue carpet look
5 March 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 18:12
This year's glamorous Global Awards with Very.co.uk has seen some incredible outfits. But which look is your favourite? Vote now!
The Global Awards 2020: Watch the ceremony from 7:30pm, see the winners and performances on our live stream
The biggest names in music, news and entertainment gathered at the at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.
Laura Whitmore, Amber Davies and our very own Zoe Hardman are amongst the stars walking the blue carpet. But who is your style winner?