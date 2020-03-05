Ellie Goulding wows at The Global Awards 2020 with stunning performance of Love Me Like You Do

By Alice Dear

Ellie Goulding performed her huge hit Love Me Like You Do at The Global Awards on Thursday night.

Ellie Goulding, 33, performed a stunning rendition of Love Me Like You Do as she graced the stage at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The Starry Eyed and Burn hitmaker took to the stage in a bedazzled black ensemble as she performed her 2015 hit Love Me Like You Do, which was the soundtrack to blockbuster films Fifty Shades Of Grey.

READ MORE: Anne-Marie accidentally lets slip she’s working on new music with Ed Sheeran

The star, who is set to release her fifth album later this year, looked gorgeous in a black and silver jumpsuit, which she teamed with a black cape for the beautiful performance.

Ellie Goulding performed her 2015 hit Love Me Like You Do. Picture: PA

Ellie walked the blue carpet before the award show started in a black patent dress, complete with oversized puff sleeves, teamed with a pair of stiletto heels.

The star, who married husband Caspar Jopling last summer, wore her hair down for the blue carpet, and finished the look off with some stunning diamonds.

Before the show, Ellie chatted to Heart's Zoe Hardman about married life, telling her she think she and her husband will always be in the "honeymoon period".

Ellie Goulding revealed on the blue carpet her new album is out later this year. Picture: PA

She also added that married life for them was just like being boyfriend and girlfriend, saying: "Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates."

The star explained that while Caspar is in Oxford studying, she is in London working, saying: "It's actually great, it's the best situation".

Ellie Goulding looked stunning on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Married life hasn't stopped the hitmaker from producing more music, as she also revealed her latest album is finished and is set to be release on June 5.

This will be Ellie's fifth album, following the release of Lights in 2010, Halcyon in 2012, Halcyon Days in 2013 and Delirium five years ago.

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding opens up on married life with husband Caspar Jopling at The Global Awards 2020