Global Awards 2019: Emma Bunton rubbishes Jess Glynne 'feud' rumours: 'she's brilliant'

Emma Bunton at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA

Emma Bunton chatted to Jimmy Hill on the Global Awards Blue Carpet tonight

Emma Bunton has spoken of her excitement to have Jess Glynne support the Spice Girls on their tour next year, seemingly rubbishing claims that there's bad blood between Jess and the band.

Speaking on the Global Awards Blue Carpet tonight, she said: "I love her stuff. She’s brilliant, I saw her at the Brits and her performance was great."

Emma Bunton spoke of her excitement to have Jess Glynne joining Spice Girls on tour. Picture: PA

This comes after reports that the Spice Girls were unhappy with Jess' £1.3million paycheque she's set to receive for her stint on the 13-date tour.

It was also claimed that Emma, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner were refusing to give Jess a cut from their pay cheque.

A source told The Sun: “They absolutely love Jess and are huge fans of her music but they weren’t happy when they heard she had been signed as the support act.

“They are blaming Modest Management for sorting the deal without their permission.

“Modest thought booking Jess would be a brilliant move. She’s the most successful singer in the country right now and appeals to a younger generation who perhaps aren’t that familiar with the Spice Girls’ legacy.

