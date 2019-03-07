Global Awards 2019: Mark Ronson thanks Lady Gaga after winning 'Best Male'

Mark Ronson won 'Best Male' at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are taking place at London's Eventim Apollo tonight

Mark Ronson was awarded 'Best Male' at The Global Awards 2019 tonight, and thanked Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa in his acceptance speech.

He said: "I want to thank Global, Capital, Heart, all the people that have supported our music, it’s the reason I'm standing here.

"I am a male and I would not be standing anywhere near this stage if it wasn’t for the incredible females: Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa."

Mark Ronson on The Global Award's Blue Carpet tonight. Picture: PA

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk took place (07/03/2019) at London's Eventim Apollo, and featured performances from some of the world's biggest artists - including Anne-Marie, Mark Ronson and Little Mix.

The star-studded event, hosted by Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Heart's very own Rochelle Humes, is now in its second year. It brings together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, with award categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on those stations.