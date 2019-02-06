The Global Awards 2019 with very.co.uk shortlist nominees

See who has been nominated for the Global Awards 2019...

Following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2018, Heart are proud to announce the return of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

From today, you’ll be able to vote for your favourite artists and celebrities along with a panel of industry experts across a host of popular categories.





All Global’s radio stations including Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk .





The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.





Voting for nominees has now closed and you can find out who will win an award on the nights.





The Global Awards 2019 shortlist nominees are:

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Young blood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey

Keala

Settle

Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist

Bryn Terfel

Jess Gillam

Lang Lang

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku-Kanneh Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018.

The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga





Olly Murs





Sam Smith

Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B

Colleen Ballinger

Halsey

Joe Sugg

Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix