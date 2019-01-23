Global Awards 2019: Voting is now open!

Global Awards 2019 voting is now open . Picture: Global Awards

Get ready for an incredible night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s biggest stars. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, 31st January at 8am

Following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2018, Heart are proud to announce the return of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

From today, you’ll be able to vote for your favourite artists and celebrities along with a panel of industry experts across a host of popular categories.

To vote simply download the Global Player app or visit https://vote.global.com/

All Global’s radio stations including Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Lady Gaga, Cheryl, Jess Glynne, Mark Ronson, Liam Payne and Calvin Harris.

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including the world’s biggest girl band (and triple winners at the inaugural Global Awards) Little Mix, the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang, and two of the most successful British acts of recent years - Blossoms and Anne-Marie.

So, which stars and songs did you fall in love with in 2018? We want to know!

Tickets for The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk go on sale next Thursday, 31st January at 8am from global.com/awards