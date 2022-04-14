Exclusive

Ed Sheeran wins big at The Global Awards 2022

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

The winners of The Global Awards have been revealed today, with Ed Sheeran picking up three awards.

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Heart and our sister stations; Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, and Coldplay who were honoured with the Best Group prize.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast

Ed picks up THREE awards. Picture: Global

Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive. And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment. Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet! - Ed Sheeran

The Global Awards 2022 Winners

MOST PLAYED SONG 2021

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

BEST GROUP

Coldplay

Coldplay were awarded the Best Group at The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

Anne-Maries picked up Best Female. Picture: Global

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran

BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR

Mimi Webb

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams

MASS APPEAL

Elton John

BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Vogue and Joanne took home Best Podcast for My Therapist Ghosted Me. Picture: Global

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Dave

BEST INDIE ACT

Sam Fender

BEST POP ACT

Justin Bieber

BEST DANCE ACT

Diplo

SPECIAL AWARD

Lil Nas X – For Creativity

It's been a big year for Ed Sheeran, who last year surprised young Rafa when he visited the Heart studios.