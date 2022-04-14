Exclusive

Ed Sheeran wins big at The Global Awards 2022

14 April 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 08:18

The Global Awards 2022
The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

The winners of The Global Awards have been revealed today, with Ed Sheeran picking up three awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Heart and our sister stations; Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Listen now: Heart's Music Millionaires - a live playlist featuring artists that have sold over one million copies!

Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, and Coldplay who were honoured with the Best Group prize.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast

Ed picks up THREE awards
Ed picks up THREE awards. Picture: Global

Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive. And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment. Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet!

- Ed Sheeran

The Global Awards 2022 Winners

MOST PLAYED SONG 2021

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

BEST GROUP

Coldplay

Coldplay were awarded the Best Group at The Global Awards 2022
Coldplay were awarded the Best Group at The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

Anne-Maries picked up Best Female
Anne-Maries picked up Best Female. Picture: Global

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran

BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR

Mimi Webb

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams

MASS APPEAL

Elton John

BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Vogue and Joanne took home Best Podcast for My Therapist Ghosted Me
Vogue and Joanne took home Best Podcast for My Therapist Ghosted Me. Picture: Global

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Dave

BEST INDIE ACT

Sam Fender

BEST POP ACT
Justin Bieber

BEST DANCE ACT

Diplo

SPECIAL AWARD

Lil Nas X – For Creativity

It's been a big year for Ed Sheeran, who last year surprised young Rafa when he visited the Heart studios.

Trending on Heart

Can you spot it?

Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'

Lifestyle

Fancy being woken up to news of an asteroid strike? We might have just the thing... (stock image)

This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

Lifestyle

French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

Lifestyle

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

TV & Movies

Ella Ding has accused her Married at First Sight husband of getting with another bride

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride

TV & Movies

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

Celebrities

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

TV & Movies

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer

List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Lifestyle

Check out Heart's Easter content

Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Lifestyle

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday?

You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Lifestyle

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

Celebrities

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

TV & Movies

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'

Celebrities