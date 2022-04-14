Ed Sheeran wins big at The Global Awards 2022
14 April 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 08:18
The winners of The Global Awards have been revealed today, with Ed Sheeran picking up three awards.
Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Heart and our sister stations; Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.
With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.
Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, and Coldplay who were honoured with the Best Group prize.
Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast
The Global Awards 2022 Winners
MOST PLAYED SONG 2021
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
BEST GROUP
Coldplay
BEST FEMALE
Anne-Marie
BEST MALE
Ed Sheeran
BEST BRITISH ACT
Ed Sheeran
RISING STAR
Mimi Webb
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
John Williams
MASS APPEAL
Elton John
BEST PODCAST
My Therapist Ghosted Me
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Dave
BEST INDIE ACT
Sam Fender
BEST POP ACT
Justin Bieber
BEST DANCE ACT
Diplo
SPECIAL AWARD
Lil Nas X – For Creativity
It's been a big year for Ed Sheeran, who last year surprised young Rafa when he visited the Heart studios.