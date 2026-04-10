Quedgeley Carpets

10 April 2026, 12:21 | Updated: 10 April 2026, 12:22

Quedgeley Carpets
Quedgeley Carpets. Picture: Quedgeley Carpets

Quedgeley Carpets

Quedgeley Carpets is independently owned and can provide all kinds of flooring for tastes and budgets and will recommend the right range for your home. They have a huge selection of flooring and carpets in stock as well as thousands of samples to choose from in their showroom.They cater for all, so if you’re a first-time buyer, have a young family, a landlord or just want to enjoy the finer things in life, they can help. They can also supply floor coverings for Educational, Retail, Leisure, Hospitality, Commercial, Health Care and Letting Agents/Property Management.The best way to explore Quedgeley Carpets is to visit them in-store and see the hundreds of options and ideas they can provide you and your budget. Once a selection has been made, they can offer a free measuring/estimating service with a quotation supplied with absolutely no obligation. Quedgeley Carpets is based off Telford Way, Quedgeley, opposite the park & ride.

Visit their website HERE Call them on 01452 883 113
Unit 1 Stanley Court,
Edison Close,
Waterwells Business Park Telford Way,
Quedgeley Gloucester

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