Boots corner revamp in Cheltenham

Plans have been revealed to revamp the space around Boots Corner fountain in Cheltenham.

It includes new seating, attractive planters, cycle racks and a new town centre ‘lawn’ feature as part of the first phase of the temporary uplift whilst the traffic trial continues.

Highway works will begin on 13 September which will enable the installation of street furniture the following week.

From the week commencing 24 September works will start around the fountain. Existing cycle racks along the southern edge of the fountain will be removed to make way for contemporary seating and the fountain base will be covered with artificial grass to create a lawned area. These improvements will help to make the space feel more attractive and inviting for people to enjoy.

All equipment will be relocated elsewhere within the borough at the end of the trial.

Cllr Andrew McKinlay, cabinet member for development and safety, said: “Now the trial is underway the council has a unique opportunity to re-claim some of the highway to enhance the area and make it more appealing. We apologise for any initial disruption as the works begin towards the middle of September and we anticipate the work will be completed within a month.

“The next few months promise to be exciting when we can begin to see the High Street looking very different, and in the long term, offer a considerable boost to Cheltenham’s economy.”

Councillor Max Wilkinson, council walking and cycling champion, said: “This work will make the town centre much nicer for Cheltenham people and visitors too. The transport plan must be about that, as well as encouraging more people to start walking, cycling and using public transport to promote healthier lifestyles.”

Kelly Ballard of Marketing Cheltenham, said: “The works happening throughout our high street will see it becoming a hub of activity. The council’s vision is becoming a reality and we will see an attractive, inspiring and comfortable space being actively used in our community; a place where shopping is just one small part of a rich mix of activities including working, sharing, exchanging, playing and learning new skills.”

Find out more here.