Burst sewer pipe in the Forest of Dean

Severn Trent say teams have worked through the night to fix burst sewer pipe in the Forest of Dean.

The pipe, which was under Oakcroft Road in Yorkley Slade, burst at around 10pm on Saturday night, with engineers having to find the problem by torchlight before setting out to dig down to the burst, remove the old pipe and fit a new one.

Craig Bayliss, Waste Team Manager for Worcester and Gloucester at Severn Trent, said: "Our aim is to find and fix problems like this not only before they can cause an issue but also before our customers even know there's a problem.

"While many people are now off work for Christmas, we have to have teams available to move quickly for any issue that might affect our customers, whether clean or waste water.

"So we'll be ready for action on Christmas Day or New Year's Eve, although we really hope that we won't be needed."