Cheltenham man arrested by detectives in Wales

Detectives from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit investigating a series of incidents of extreme right wing graffiti and flyposting in Cardiff have arrested a 19 year-old man from Cheltenham.

The incidents took place at a number of locations in the Cardiff area in March to coincide with a planned peace event.

They also included other incidents at the Senedd building, Millennium Centre and Cardiff University's buildings.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to incite racial hatred and conspiracy to commit arson. He remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Jim Hall of WECTU said: "Officers from WECTU worked with South Wales Police to investigate several instances of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage in the Cardiff area between October 2017 and April 2018.

"The incidents appeared to support an Extreme Right Wing ideology and suggested links to several known extreme right wing groups.

"Today's arrest by WECTU will help to reassure communities that matters like these are taken very seriously and all possible lines of enquiry are fully investigated to identify and prosecute offenders.

"Extremism will not be tolerated within our communities and appropriate action has been taken to address any concerns and risks identified."