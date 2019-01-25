Cheltenham man found guilty of manslaughter

Three people will be sentenced later in connection with the death of Christopher 'CJ' Hall in Cheltenham.

The 28-year-old was brutally beaten in an alleyway attack last July which lasted seconds.

21-year-old Tom Bryan, of Priory Street, Cheltenham, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Bristol Crown Court and was acquitted of the charge of murder.

Michael Saunders, 25 and of Delavale Road, Winchcombe previously admitted murder and did not face a trial.

Police say the pair had disguised themselves with a hood and clothing wrapped around their heads when they were dropped off by a car in Cheltenham's lower High Street.

Saunders ran at CJ without warning and punched him forcefully, before Bryan caught up and they both chased CJ into an alleyway as he tried to escape.

The court heard how CJ was punched, stamped and jumped on during the attack in which he suffered extensive damage to his head and neck. He suffered unsustainable brain damage and died the following day.

The jury was told Bryan was angry at CJ as he was alleged to have burgled his sister Lauren Bryan's home in July the previous year. CJ denied the allegation to friends.

On the night of the attack Lauren, 28 and of Alstone Lane, Cheltenham had been at the Frog and Fiddle Pub with friends when she saw CJ and became involved in an argument with him. Lauren spoke with her brother on the phone and was heard shouting to CJ that her brother Tom was on the way.



In court in December last year she admitted an offence of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, namely assault or affray, which relates to that phone call, made to her brother Tom, who turned up with Saunders and attacked CJ.



Following the guilty verdict CJ's mother, Donna Brown, released the following tribute:

"CJ was my only child and I've always had a close bond with him. He was a sensitive, loving and tactile person and his family meant the world to him. CJ had a massive smile and infectious personality that would brighten the room when he walked in. He had a heart of gold and he was my little ray of sunshine.

"My son was born on 2 January 1990 at Cheltenham Hospital. CJ grew up and spent his whole life in the Cheltenham area. He attended Gardners Lane Infant School, Elmfield Junior School and finally Pitville secondary school. His Headmistress described him as being a 'cheeky chappy with a cheeky smile'. He was brought up closely with his aunties Kelly and Hayley Brown.

"CJ worked as a carpet fitter, bricklayer, scaffolder and labouring on building sites around Cheltenham. He had a love for DIY around the house and enjoyed spending time at home with his family and fixing up bikes.

"I find it impossible to accept that he has gone, but what is hardest for us is the brutality in which he was taken. My little boy was brutally attacked by Michael Saunders and Tom Bryan and set up by Lauren Bryan. He was violently attacked, when he was defenceless and alone. It will haunt me forever to know how frightened CJ must have been before he died. He died and took his last dying breaths in a dirty dark alleyway on his own.

"There will never be justice for me, his father and our family, as nothing will bring our CJ back. We have been handed a life sentence of loss and no sentence will ever be enough to pay for what has happened to him.

"I want to thank all of the Major Crime Investigation Team, the senior investigating officer DI Neil Rice, my family liaison officers DC Faye Satchwell-Bennett and DC Bernie Harding, and everyone that has worked on this investigation to get justice for CJ."

CJ's grandmother, Veronica Hall, has released the following tribute:

"I will never forget being told that my grandson, CJ has lost his life after being attacked. I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken. It has changed my own life forever.



"We were so close and I loved him so much. We used to talk for hours especially at times when he lived with me. All he ever wanted in life was to get married and have a family of his own.



"When they destroyed my grandson's life they also destroyed my own."