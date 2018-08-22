Cheltenham Town sack manager Gary Johnson

Cheltenham Town have sacked manager Gary Johnson just four games into the new season.

It follows Tuesday night's draw at Macclesfield Town.

Statement from the Board of Directors:

It is with great regret that the Board of Cheltenham Town FC have this evening parted company with manager Gary Johnson.

We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the tireless work that Gary has done on behalf of the club, work that has left the club in a stronger position than when he took over.

Assistant Manager Russell Milton has been placed in temporary charge of team affairs for the forseeable future.