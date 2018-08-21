Danny Cipriani to face disciplinary panel

Gloucester Rugby's Danny Cipriani will face an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening, after being charged by the RFU.

It comes after he arrested outside a Jersey nightclub.

But the Rugby Players Association is calling for the charge to be dropped.

Here's their statement:

The RPA was surprised to learn the RFU had charged Danny Cipriani with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.12.

Given that it related to an off-field, non-rugby related incident that occurred on club time, and had already been dealt with by the Jersey courts, we believe that it was appropriate for the matter to be dealt with by the club through its own disciplinary procedures. As Gloucester have now completed this process, we believe this should close the matter.

We will be raising this directly with the RFU.