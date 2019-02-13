Designer shoes auctioned off by Gloucestershire Police

A designer shoe collection that was owned by a convicted criminal is being auctioned off by Gloucestershire Police.

The haul includes shoes by the likes of Gucci and Christian Louboutin and is worth around £20,000.

The shoes belonged to 22-year-old Isaiah Hanson-Frost, from Gloucester, who was jailed for six years in April last year after he admitted being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and violent disorder.

He was arrested after a gun was fired at the Chase Lane Industrial Estate in November 2017.

Force Crime Operations Detective Inspector Dave Shore-Nye said: "We often see the reason for someone to commit crime is down to their own personal greed and to make money.

"We are keen to put a stop to anyone who is living a lavish lifestyle which has been funded through crime and this shows the level Gloucestershire Constabulary will go to in order to strip a criminal of their assets and then put the money to good use."

Funding receipts collected from the Police Property Act and subsequent disposal is managed through the Commissioner's Fund and awarded on an annual basis by the Police and Crime Commissioner to the High Sheriff's Fund.

Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said: "Money from the High Sheriff's fund is used to support projects within the county that prevent, deter and divert young people away from criminality. It helps finance around 30 projects a year and a member of my office sits on the funding panel.

"Some of the money also goes towards the 'Getting Court scheme', an initiative which enables local students from 15 - 18 to attend Gloucester Crown Court and witness the effects of a real trial. The experience is not only educational but also shows the consequences of making the wrong choice later in life."