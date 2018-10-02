Ecclesiastical Insurance on the move

One of Gloucestershire's biggest employers has announced plans to move to a new headquarters.

Ecclesiastical Insurance wants to leave it's current site in Brunswick Road and relocate to a purpose built HQ at Gloucester Business Park.

They say it will give staff a modern and flexible working environment and sufficient parking for employees and visitors.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: "This is an exciting moment for us in the delivery of our long-term ambitions. The new site will provide modern and spacious accommodation for our colleagues, providing them with an environment where they can thrive.

"As one of the county's biggest employers we want to commit our future to Gloucestershire and we will maintain our strong links to Gloucester through our numerous partnerships and charitable projects."

Once planning permission is approved, the building is expected to be completed during 2020 with the move to take place before the end of that year.