Fatal collision on the A417

A woman has died and three others seriously injured in a collision on the A417 near Birdlip.

The collision happened between Nettleton Bottom and the Cowley roundabout at around 9.40pm on Saturday and involved an Audi A4, Audi A5 and a Toyota Rav4.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services a female passenger from the Toyota was declared dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to Southmead Hospital., Bristol.

The 57 year old driver of the Toyota is currently helping police with their investigations.

Police want to hear from any witnesses travelling on this stretch of the A417 - northbound towards the M5 or southbound towards the M4 and Swindon - who have not already spoken to officers.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 476 of 22 December 2018.