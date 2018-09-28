Forest Green Rovers pick up UN award

Forest Green Rovers has been recognised by the United Nations, after receiving a "Momentum for Change" climate action award in New York.

It was awarded for Rovers becoming the first football club in the world to work with the UN to go carbon neutral at the start of the season.

FGR chairman, Dale Vince, was one of five speakers at the event, where he discussed the club's unique approach to tackling climate change - which includes the introduction of a fully vegan menu, an organic pitch, electric car chargers, the installation of solar panels and a solar powered robot lawnmower.

As a part of the award, Forest Green Rovers will travel to the next UN climate change conference - COP24 - which takes place in Katowice, Poland in December this year.

FGR chairman, Dale Vince, said: "We're pretty chuffed to have this recognition from the United Nations for our work in promoting sustainability through sport.

"Plenty of people doubted we could make this improbable combination of a football club and the environment work, but it's proven to be a powerful combination.

"We've reached over 3 billion people in the last year with our story and our messaging and all around the world people have become fans of FGR because of the stand we take on environmental issues - we now have fan clubs in over 20 different countries.

"We've created a new kind of football club and a new kind of fan, people who are fans of football and the environment."

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said: "These activities shine a light on scalable climate action around the world. They are proof that climate action isn't only possible, it's innovative, it's exciting and it makes a difference."