Ladies Day is on at the Cheltenham Festival

Racing at Cheltenham will go ahead as planned following an early morning inspection.

They had been concerns about the forecast for strong winds, but Storm Gareth hasn't been as bad as expected.

Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course, gave the green light early in order to provide certainty for people making their way to the racecourse ahead of Ladies Day.



Simon said: "We are delighted that the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospect of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded.

"We are looking forward to a fantastic day's racing on the Old Course with the feature race the £400,000 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase."