Ladies Day is on at the Cheltenham Festival

13 March 2019, 09:06 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 09:11

Cheltenham Festival 2016 - Ladies Day

Racing at Cheltenham will go ahead as planned following an early morning inspection.

They had been concerns about the forecast for strong winds, but Storm Gareth hasn't been as bad as expected.

Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course, gave the green light early in order to provide certainty for people making their way to the racecourse ahead of Ladies Day.

Simon said: "We are delighted that the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospect of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded.

"We are looking forward to a fantastic day's racing on the Old Course with the feature race the £400,000 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philip Billing reveals racist abuse from Huddersfield 'fan'

Sport

Beatles record to sell for more than £4,000 after it was 'accidentally' donated to charity

Showbiz

Holidays on hold and uncertainty over pets as Brexit confusion continues

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News