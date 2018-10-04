Attempted Murder Arrest After Stabbing
4 October 2018, 12:23 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 12:37
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Gloucester.
It happened at an address on West Lodge Drive at around 8:20pm last night.
The victim, who is in his 30’s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition.
A 55 year old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police say a scene guard will be in place while their investigations continue.