Attempted Murder Arrest After Stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Gloucester.

It happened at an address on West Lodge Drive at around 8:20pm last night.

The victim, who is in his 30’s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

A 55 year old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say a scene guard will be in place while their investigations continue.