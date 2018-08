Man dies in Cotswolds shed fire

A man has died following a shed fire in South Cerney.

The emergency services were called out to a home in High Street at around 9.30am to reports of a fire.

An 85-year-old man, who was inside the shed at the time, died at the scene.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the man's death, though at this stage police day it is not being treated as suspicious.

The coroner has been informed.