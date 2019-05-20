Man dies in hospital after Broadway collision

20 May 2019, 14:41

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man involved in a multi-vehicle collision in April died in hospital.

The collision happened on Middle Hill in Broadway at around 12.05pm on Thursday 11 April and involved a black Chevrolet Lacetti SX, brown Volkswagen Touareg and blue Kia Carens.

One of the drivers, a local man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries.

Attending officers spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene but are keen to speak to anyone who hasn't yet come forward.

In particular anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was driving in the area at the time.

If you can help please call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 144 of 11 April with any information.

Alternatively information can be submitted via our online form: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact-us/tell-us-about-something/?incident=144&date=11-04-2019

 

