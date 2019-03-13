Man seriously injured in collision in Painswick

A man has suffered serious leg and head injuries following a collision with a motorbike in Painswick.

It happen on the A46 Stroud Road at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, near to the entrance of Painswick Rugby Club.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Road closures and diversions were in place until around 7pm while emergency services were at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam footage to submit information through an online form.

https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact-us/tell-us-about-something/?incident=218&date=12-03-2019

Gloucestershire Constabulary can also be called on 101 and reference incident 218 of 12 March.