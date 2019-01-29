Massive cannabis factory found in Cheltenham

29 January 2019, 14:18

Found in Cheltenham

A big cannabis factory has been uncovered by police in Cheltenham.

It follows a raid on a unit at the Liddington Industrial Estate on Old Station Drive on Monday afternoon.

Officers found nearly nearly 500 cannabis plants at the unit and a further 100 plants at another addresses.

The drugs are believed to have a possible street value of £460,000.

Three men, aged 23, 57 and 63 and a 58-year-old woman, all from Cheltenham, were arrested on suspicion of drugs manufacturing in connection with the investigation and remain in custody.

Force Crime Operations Detective Inspector Dave Shore-Nye said: "This intelligence led operation allowed the Force Crime Operations Team to obtain a drugs warrant and successfully secure entry to the premises.

''This meant that we could arrest the suspects before seizing the evidence and dismantling a sophisticated cannabis grow which could have generated a very significant amount of money that would have been ploughed back into further criminality.

"The Force Crime Operations Team are tackling serious and organised crime on a daily basis seeking to bring offenders to justice and make Gloucestershire a safer place to live."

