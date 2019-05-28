Motorbikes seized by police in Cheltenham

28 May 2019, 14:35

Anti-social behavour injunction

14 motorcycles have been seized as part of an operation to tackle the problem of Anti-Social use of motorbikes in Cheltenham.

Operation Endurance started in April in response to more than thirty incidents being reported over the Easter weekend, where motorbikes were being ridden in parks and on footpaths.

An Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction has also been secured against 18-year-old Kane Townsend, of Camberwell Road, Cheltenham.

It bans him from engaging in conduct which causes or is capable of causing alarm, harassment or distress to any person within the town of Cheltenham, riding, or being a passenger on, any moped in any park, field or open space in Cheltenham, riding any moped at any time unless he is the registered keeper with the DVLA and the moped is taxed and insured to him.

A power of arrest applies to each condition and the injunction is in place for one year expiring on 23 May 2020.

Anyone who sees Townsend breaching the injunction is asked to contact police on 101.

A breach of an injunction is classed as contempt of court and punishable by an unlimited fine or two years imprisonment.

